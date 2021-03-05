The Idaho High School Activities Association announced its rosters for its 2021 3A conference girls basketball teams on Tuesday, as well as coach and player of the year awards.
Coach of the Year- Mike Calkins, Parma
Player of the Year- Grace Jackson, Senior, Parma
1st Team:
Austyn Harris, Junior, Parma
Maddie Erickson, Senior, Weiser
Brooke Johnson, Senior, Parma
Abbi Roubidoux, Sophomore, Fruitland
Tobie Noyer, Sophomore, Weiser
2nd Team:
Brooke Richardson, Senior, McCall
Madisyn Collingwood, Junior, Payette
Jada Moyer, Senior, McCall
Madi Fritts, Senior, Fruitland
Mattie Shirts, Sophomore, Weiser
Honorable Mention:
Graycie Huff, Junior, Fruitland
Payton Fritts, Sophomore, Fruitland
Saije Camp, Junior, McCall
Ashtyn Jones, Sophomore, McCall
Taylor Kaiser, Sophomore, Parma
Sofie Lebow, Junior, Payette
Arianna Hernandez, Junior, Payette
Jacy Parker, Sophomore, Homedale
Olivia Asumendi, Freshman, Homedale
Sidney Jackson, Freshman, Parma
Kendyl Parsons, Junior, Payette
Senior ALL-STAR Team:
Grace Jackson
Maddie Erickson
Brooke Johnson
Brooke Richardson
Jada Moyer
Madi Fritts
Mayci Cline
Alea Stahl
Jennifer Juarez
Madi Scott
Maggie Shaw
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.