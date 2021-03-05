Girls basketball

Abbi Roubidoux, left, drives the ball into the paint before passing to a teammate for an assist during the Fruitland Grizzlies’ season-opening win over New Plymouth in 2019, when she was a freshman. This year, as a sophomore, she has been selected to the first team roster for the 3A teams for Idaho High School Activities Association.

 Argus Observer, file

The Idaho High School Activities Association announced its rosters for its 2021 3A conference girls basketball teams on Tuesday, as well as coach and player of the year awards.

Coach of the Year- Mike Calkins, Parma 

Player of the Year- Grace Jackson, Senior, Parma

1st Team:

Austyn Harris, Junior, Parma

Maddie Erickson, Senior, Weiser

Brooke Johnson, Senior, Parma

Abbi Roubidoux, Sophomore, Fruitland

Tobie Noyer, Sophomore, Weiser

2nd Team:

Brooke Richardson, Senior, McCall

Madisyn Collingwood, Junior, Payette

Jada Moyer, Senior, McCall

Madi Fritts, Senior, Fruitland

Mattie Shirts, Sophomore, Weiser

Honorable Mention:

Graycie Huff, Junior, Fruitland

Payton Fritts, Sophomore, Fruitland

Saije Camp, Junior, McCall

Ashtyn Jones, Sophomore, McCall

Taylor Kaiser, Sophomore, Parma

Sofie Lebow, Junior, Payette

Arianna Hernandez, Junior, Payette

Jacy Parker, Sophomore, Homedale

Olivia Asumendi, Freshman, Homedale

Sidney Jackson, Freshman, Parma

Kendyl Parsons, Junior, Payette

Senior ALL-STAR Team:

Grace Jackson

Maddie Erickson

Brooke Johnson

Brooke Richardson

Jada Moyer

Madi Fritts

Mayci Cline

Alea Stahl

Jennifer Juarez

Madi Scott

Maggie Shaw

