Favorite memory from softball: My favorite softball memory was the day we had to vacuum and bucket water off of our varsity softball field my junior year. We were supposed to remove the puddles that had formed around third and shortstop from constant rainfall that season. However it wasn’t long after we started, that we began messing around with the muddy diamond dust. Needless to say we were all covered in mud and dirt by the time practice was over and many of us had to strip before getting in our cars to avoid an even bigger mess.
Plan after graduation: After graduation I plan to attend the College of Idaho in the fall of 2020, Corona permitting, and I am planning on majoring in Accounting and minoring in Childhood Education.
Advice for underclassmen: Honestly, just be grateful for every day. It’s no mystery that 2020 seniors were unable to finish out their senior as they had planned to so make the senior year of 2021 the best it can be. I know you will complain every day about the homework, the teachers, what you’re having for lunch, or whoever your boyfriend/girlfriend is, but when it all goes away, you would give anything to get it back.
