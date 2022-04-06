FRUITLAND — Fruitland volleyball senior setter Chanlar O’Neil has signed to play NAIA Volleyball at the College of Idaho.
O’Neil has grown up in athletics from a young age. Her family has a legacy of athletics, as her mother Lisa played volleyball for Gonzaga University, her brother Alec played Division I football at Boise State University, and brother Jake currently plays basketball as a standout transfer at the College of Idaho.
Her volleyball career is admirable, as she has been on the FHS varsity team since her freshman year. During the off season, she has played for Idaho Crush Volleyball Club, as well as Idaho One Volleyball Club.
Her individual awards at Fruitland Volleyball consist of SRV 2020 Co-Player of the Year, 2020 and 2021 Coach on the Floor, 2020 and 2021 Most Valuable Player, 2019 and 2021 Most Valuable Teammate, 2021 SRV Player of the Year, and 2021 First Team All-State. As a team she has earned the 2019 3A Sportsmanship Award, in addition to winning the 2019 and 2021 SRV District Championship.
During her time at Fruitland High School, Chanlar has been involved in volleyball, tennis, National Honors Society, broadcasting, FFA, BPA, and has served as the ASB secretary this last school year. She plans to continue her heavy involvement in extracurriculars at the College of Idaho, as she believes “the education and competitive volleyball program is the perfect place to allow me to grow as a person in the classroom and on the court.”
O’Neil would like to thank Rena Sitz, head Fruitland volleyball coach, for “believing in me and pushing me to be better no matter what. Thank you for the many life lessons and always being in my corner.”
She would like to thank her parents for supporting her throughout her life and being her biggest fans, as well as her brothers for setting the best examples of hard work and leadership. Finally, she would like to thank her club volleyball coaches Deb Bradburn and Laurie Weatherby for everything they have done for her volleyball career.
We wish Chanlar the best of luck with her volleyball and academic career at the College of Idaho, “Go Yotes!”
