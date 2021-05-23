FAIRFIELD, Idaho
Soldier Mountain is opening its new mountain bike park for the summer this Friday, May 21, after the Phillips Fire prevented the resort from opening it last summer. It will be open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, as well as Memorial Day and Labor Day, through the end of October depending on weather. Operating hours are 1:30-7 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays and holidays.
The resort is staging a grand opening celebration this Saturday, May 22, from 1:30-4:30 p.m. featuring a live band, a 50 percent discount on in-person lift ticket purchases, a free dessert with ticket purchase, swag giveaways, great food, and local craft brews.
Tickets normally cost $29 for adults (ages 18-69) and $24 for youth (ages 9-17). The resort extends seniors (ages 70+), veterans, and military personnel a $10 discount. Adult and youth summer season passes are available.
Now one of 11 Ski Idaho resorts offering lift-served mountain biking, Soldier Mountain boasts 7.7 miles of gravity mountain biking on four new trails. The bike park was designed and built by Hailey-based Titus Trails and Apex Trail Construction from Park City, Utah, with generous help from Southwest Idaho Mountain Bike Association, Wood River Trails Coalition, and other volunteers.
The trails are made for all skill levels and consist of easy, intermediate, advanced hand-cut, and extreme machine-cut jump trails. Soldier Mountain has also added a skills park and plans to add a longer, hand-cut intermediate trail this summer.
“Having had the opportunity to preview Soldier Mountain’s new trails, I am thrilled with the addition of a new lift-accessed bike park in our region,” Julian Tyo, a Wood River Trails Coalition board member, said. “The progression built within the network is pitch perfect, with a playful, family friendly green trail and a black jump trail that is the real deal. With a blue jump trail currently in the works by Titus Trails, I’m confident the offering the Soldier Mountain team is creating will appeal to bikers of all abilities.”
Ketchum-based Idaho Cycles will have its mobile bike studio on hand for guests who have bike repair or tune-up needs.
“We’re excited to be opening our bike park,” Soldier Mountain’s general manager, Paul Alden, said. “These trails are built to world-class standards, and we look forward to being the preferred local mountain-biking destination for riders of all ages and abilities.”
Alden said Soldier Mountain will have limited mountain bike rentals due to current mountain bike and bike parts supply chain issues that have persisted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
