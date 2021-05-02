PAYETTE
Kenzy Spelman, senior at Payette High School, has decided to continue her athletic career by signing her letter of intent for jumping at track and field for Umpqua Community College, in Roseburg.
“She has a good future ahead of her as a dedicated jumper,” said Coach King on the UCC riverhawks’ website.
The signing took place on April 14, in front of the pirate, inside the main entrance of Payette High School. Spelman has set a goal to try getting involved with the volleyball team once she gets medically cleared. Her main goal her freshman year will be to get her knee back to 100%, and improve in all of her jumping events. Academically, Spelman is going to major in pediatric dental hygiene and minor in nutrition. She intends to get into the dental assisting program, after completion; she’ll continue on to the dental hygiene program. She currently has a 3.7 grade-point average, and has been on parade of champions throughout high school. Additionally, Spelman is also a member of honor society through her dedication to her academics and athletics through her years.
When asked about her feelings on taking the next step in her athletic career, Spelman had the following to say.
“It has been a dream of mine ever since I was little to get the opportunity to continue with athletics past high school,” she said. “It was one of the most rewarding feelings when I got to sign, all the hours and hours of hard work had finally paid off.”
Spelman has been running and jumping for the Pirates’ track team since the sixth grade; progressing to become an outstanding athlete for Payette High School. She advanced to the state track meet her freshman and sophomore year. Unfortunately, her junior year was cut, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, she is still giving it her all, but due to her ACL injury, she is participating in the discus and shot put throwing events. Spelman mentioned that her sophomore year, “it rained the entire time but it was still so fun.” Her favorite memory from running track for Payette was making it to state her freshman year; she was the only freshman that qualified that year. She also enjoyed that track and field was different from most athletics. She stated that the athletes are all friendly, creating the opportunity for her to meet new people and make new friends.
“I am extremely blessed to have so many friends, family, and coaches who have supported me through it all. I would not be where I am without all the support,” said Spelman.
She said that she fell in love with the location and beauty of the Umpqua campus in Roseburg, enjoying that it is a smaller city, which reminds her of Payette. She was focused on the coach’s attitude on the upcoming season; encouraging the athletes to stay positive and work hard, which lead into a good year for UCC track and field for the forthcoming season. Kenzy will be attending Umpqua Community College in the fall of 2021, which will lead into her first track season in spring of 2022.
