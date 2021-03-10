CORVALLIS
The Oregon State wrestling team had six athletes qualify for the 2021 NCAA Wrestling Championships, the NCAA announced Tuesday afternoon.
No. 10 Devan Turner (133), 12th-ranked Grant Willits (141), #15 Hunter Willits (157), and #31 J.J. Dixon (197) were all automatic qualifiers.
No. 27 Brandon Kaylor (125) and 25th-ranked Ryan Reyes (184) each earned an at-large bid.
This is the third appearance at the NCAA championships for Turner and the Willits brothers. Kaylor, Reyes, and Dixon will all be making their first trip to the tournament.
Seeding and brackets will be announced tomorrow night at 4 p.m. on NCAA.com.
The tournament will be held at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri on Mar. 18 to 20. Full coverage of the event will be on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU over the course of the three days.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. on March 18 with the first session of round one, followed by session two at noon. Round two will also be broken down into two sessions with start times of 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 19 will feature quarterfinal matches beginning at 8 am and 12 pm with semifinals starting at 6 p.m. Day three will feature the medal round at 9 a.m., with the finals starting at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.