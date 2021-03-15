WEISER

Weiser Wolverines defeated Melba Mustangs 16-7 on Friday thanks in part to Ivy Morris, who drove in four runs for the Wolverines. Morris drove in runs on a single in the first, a triple in the second, and a single in the fifth.

Danica Lockett started on the rubber for the Wolverines. The right-hander went three and a-third innings, allowing seven runs on four hits and striking out five when reliever Whitney Cordes came in to finish out the game. Cordes allowed no runs on one hit and struck out two.

Weiser scattered 14 hits in the game. Maloney, Noyer, Morris, and Lockett all had multiple hits for the Wolverines. Morris, Noyer, and Maloney each managed three hits along with Lockett hitting an over-the-fence home run in the seventh inning to lead the Wolverines to victory.

