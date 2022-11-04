MALHEUR COUNTY — On Wednesday, Vale Head Football Coach Jeff Aldred submitted the 2022 3A Special District 4 All-League results. Locally, the athletes from Ontario, Nyssa, and Vale earned 29 offensive, 27 defensive, and 2 special-team awards, along with the Coach and Assistant Coach of the Year awards.
Jeff Aldred, Vale, Head Coach
Assistant Coach of the Year
Nate Aldred, Vale, Defensive Coordinator
OffenseCo-Offensive Player of the Year
Diego Rodriguez, Ontario, sophomore
Offensive Lineman of the Year
Gino Longoni, Vale, sophomore
Diego Rodriguez, Ontario, sophomore, 1st Team
Colten Stepleton, Vale, junior, 2nd Team
Eli Aldred, Vale, senior, 1st Team
Orin Stipe, Nyssa, senior, 1st Team
Ethan Hendrickson, Ontario, junior, 1st Team
Kase Schaffeld, Vale, sophomore, 2nd Team
Kayno Flores, Nyssa, senior, 2nd Team
Brooks Haueter, Vale, junior, 1st Team
Matt Bell, Ontario, senior, 1st Team
Matteo Walker, Ontario, junior, 1st Team
Henry Garrett, Ontario, senior, 2nd Team
Francisco Miranda, Nyssa, junior, 2nd Team
Charlie Lamb, Vale, senior, Honorable Mention
Mason Thompson, Nyssa, senior, Honorable Mention
Owen Crane, Vale, senior, 1st Team
Howie Rushton, Nyssa, senior, 2nd Team
Damick Eddy, Vale, sophomore, Honorable Mention
Gino Longoni, Vale, sophomore, 1st Team
Michael Sanders, Nyssa, senior, 1st Team
Damian Perez, Ontario, junior, 1st Team
Jesse Aragon, Nyssa, senior, 1st Team
Steven Colyer, Vale, senior, 2nd Team
Trevor Bates, Vale, senior, 2nd Team
Raul Macias, Ontario, sophomore, 2nd Team
John Saunders, Vale, junior, Honorable Mention
Ricky Bovadilla, Ontario, junior, Honorable Mention
Co-Defensive Player of the Year
Orin Stipe, Nyssa, senior
Defensive Lineman of the Year
Michael Sanders, Nyssa, senior
Ethan Hendrickson, Ontario, junior, 1st Team
Matt Bell, Ontario, senior, 1st Team
Hunter Kemper, Ontario, senior, 1st Team
Brooks Haueter, Vale, junior, 1st Team
Matteo Walker, Ontario, junior, 2nd Team
Kayno Flores, Nyssa, senior, 2nd Team
Skylar Cade, Vale, sophomore, 2nd Team
Diego Rodriguez, Ontario, sophomore, 2nd Team
Mason Thompson, Nyssa, senior, Honorable Mention
Charlie Lamb, Vale, senior, Honorable Mention
Owen Crane, Vale, senior, 1st Team
Colten Stepleton, Vale, junior, 1st Team
Orin Stipe, Nyssa, senior, 1st Team
Eli Aldred, Vale, senior, 2nd Team
Jesse Aragon, Nyssa, senior, 2nd Team
Ashton Wilson, Nyssa, senior, Honorable Mention
Damick Eddy, Vale, sophomore, Honorable Mention
Michael Sanders, Nyssa, senior, 1st Team
Howie Rushton, Nyssa, senior, 1st Team
Will Friend, Vale, senior, 1st Team
Jake DeVos, Vale, sophomore, 1st Team
Kase Schaffeld, Vale, sophomore, 2nd Team
Tristan Gomez, Ontario, sophomore, 2nd Team
Niko Sigrah, Ontario, senior, Honorable Mention
Kayno Flores, Nyssa, senior, 1st Team
Orin Stipe, Nyssa, senior, 1st Team
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.