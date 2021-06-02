PAYETTE
On Saturday at 9 a.m., the 30th annual ‘Chukar Charity Shootout’ will take place at the Scotch Pines Golf Course in Payette. The competition will be hosted as a charity event with all of the proceeds going to TVCC athletics department.
The event will begin with a shotgun start, which is where the different teams begin at specified holes simultaneously. It is used in order to allow a larger event to proceed in a quick manner. The competition will consist of four person teams, as well as a list of prizes that may be awarded. Prizes will be awarded to first-, second- and third-place teams; including a prize for the closest to the pin, and a plethora of par-three prizes such as a ‘SHARP LED Smart TV’, Callaway Irons (3-PW), two domestic round trip airline tickets, and other two for one payoff opportunities on all par threes. There will also be an opportunity to win two tickets to the upcoming ‘Superbowl LVI’ by hitting and making an ace on hole 15.
It costs $65 per person to enter the tournament, which will include the greens fee, free range balls, and a Chukar T-shirt. Participants can sign up for the competition at Scotch Pines in Payette, Idaho, or at Treasure Valley Community College Athletics Department.
