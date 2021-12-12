Purchase Access

As the state football tournaments conclude, the individual All-State awards were announced. As a result, many local athletes in the 3A classification received these honors.

The Vale Vikings football team received a total of 16 awards, including seven first-team, two second-team, four third-team, and three honorable mention awards. In relation, Vikings senior WR/DB John Wolfe earned first-team honors in three separate positions, including wide receiver, defensive back, and returner.

Additionally, the Nyssa/Harper Charter football team was able to earn a total of six awards, all six being honorable mention awards.

Quarterback

Honorable Mention — Tanner Steele, senior, Vale

Running Back

First-Team — Nathan Kimball, senior, Vale

Honorable Mention — Peter McBride, senior, Vale

Wide Receiver

First-Team — John Wolfe, senior, Vale

Third-Team — Eli Aldred, junior, Vale

Honorable Mention — Orin Stipe, junior, Nyssa/Harper Charter

Tight End/Flex

Third-Team — Owen Crane, junior, Vale

Offensive Line

First-Team — William Tolman, senior, Vale

Third-Team — Jackson Schaffeld, senior, Vale

Honorable Mention — Ronnie Norton, senior, Vale

Center

Honorable Mention — Gavin Villines, senior, Nyssa

Defensive Line

First-Team — Peter McBride, senior, Vale

Third-Team — Will Friend, junior, Vale

Honorable Mention — Gavin Villines, senior, Nyssa/Harper Charter

Honorable Mention — Howie Rushton, junior, Nyssa/Harper Charter

Linebacker

First-Team — Jackson Schaffeld, senior, Vale

Second-Team — Owen Crane, junior, Vale

Honorable Mention — Orin Stipe, junior, Nyssa/Harper Charter

Defensive Back

First-Team — John Wolfe, senior, Vale

Second-Team — Tanner Steele, senior, Vale

Kicker

Honorable Mention — Orin Stipe, junior, Nyssa/Harper Charter

Returner

First-Team — John Wolfe, senior, Vale

