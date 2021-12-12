As the state football tournaments conclude, the individual All-State awards were announced. As a result, many local athletes in the 3A classification received these honors.
The Vale Vikings football team received a total of 16 awards, including seven first-team, two second-team, four third-team, and three honorable mention awards. In relation, Vikings senior WR/DB John Wolfe earned first-team honors in three separate positions, including wide receiver, defensive back, and returner.
Additionally, the Nyssa/Harper Charter football team was able to earn a total of six awards, all six being honorable mention awards.
Quarterback
Honorable Mention — Tanner Steele, senior, Vale
Running Back
First-Team — Nathan Kimball, senior, Vale
Honorable Mention — Peter McBride, senior, Vale
Wide Receiver
First-Team — John Wolfe, senior, Vale
Third-Team — Eli Aldred, junior, Vale
Honorable Mention — Orin Stipe, junior, Nyssa/Harper Charter
Tight End/Flex
Third-Team — Owen Crane, junior, Vale
Offensive Line
First-Team — William Tolman, senior, Vale
Third-Team — Jackson Schaffeld, senior, Vale
Honorable Mention — Ronnie Norton, senior, Vale
Center
Honorable Mention — Gavin Villines, senior, Nyssa
Defensive Line
First-Team — Peter McBride, senior, Vale
Third-Team — Will Friend, junior, Vale
Honorable Mention — Gavin Villines, senior, Nyssa/Harper Charter
Honorable Mention — Howie Rushton, junior, Nyssa/Harper Charter
Linebacker
First-Team — Jackson Schaffeld, senior, Vale
Second-Team — Owen Crane, junior, Vale
Honorable Mention — Orin Stipe, junior, Nyssa/Harper Charter
Defensive Back
First-Team — John Wolfe, senior, Vale
Second-Team — Tanner Steele, senior, Vale
Kicker
Honorable Mention — Orin Stipe, junior, Nyssa/Harper Charter
