1979-80 Fruitland High School boys basketball team

1979-80 Fruitland High School boys basketball team and coaches pose for a team photo, displayed with their perfect 26-0 season that was capped with a state title. The 1979-80 Grizzlies will be honored during the halftime of the 5A State Championship this year as the Legends of the Game team.

FRUITLAND — On Saturday, the 1979-80 Fruitland High School boys basketball team will be recognized as the IHSAA Legends of the Game team during halftime of the 5A State Championship game hosted at the Ford Idaho Center. The players and coaches that will be honored include Terry Oft, Jeff Schauer, Mike Knee, Fred Lake, Ed Pfeifer, Don Turner, Glenn Alves, Scott Auker, Kelly Henggeler, Ryan Holt, Vince Carlson, Randy Nichols, Dave Coleman, Larry Ziegler, Bryan Jennings, Troy Wright, and Tony Tesnohlidek.

The 1979-80 Grizzlies’ went undefeated throughout the season, claiming 26 victories without a single loss. As a result, they were the Payette Christmas Tournament Champions, Western Idaho Conference Division 1 Champions, WIC League Champions, A-3 District III Champions, and the A-3 State Champions.



