1979-80 Fruitland High School boys basketball team and coaches pose for a team photo, displayed with their perfect 26-0 season that was capped with a state title. The 1979-80 Grizzlies will be honored during the halftime of the 5A State Championship this year as the Legends of the Game team.
FRUITLAND — On Saturday, the 1979-80 Fruitland High School boys basketball team will be recognized as the IHSAA Legends of the Game team during halftime of the 5A State Championship game hosted at the Ford Idaho Center. The players and coaches that will be honored include Terry Oft, Jeff Schauer, Mike Knee, Fred Lake, Ed Pfeifer, Don Turner, Glenn Alves, Scott Auker, Kelly Henggeler, Ryan Holt, Vince Carlson, Randy Nichols, Dave Coleman, Larry Ziegler, Bryan Jennings, Troy Wright, and Tony Tesnohlidek.
The 1979-80 Grizzlies’ went undefeated throughout the season, claiming 26 victories without a single loss. As a result, they were the Payette Christmas Tournament Champions, Western Idaho Conference Division 1 Champions, WIC League Champions, A-3 District III Champions, and the A-3 State Champions.
In the district tournament, Fruitland faced off against the McCall Vandals and Homedale Trojans before advancing to the league championship where they defeated Melba 58-50 to claim the league title. In the state tournament, the Grizzlies dominated Teton in the first round of the tournament 75-58, before they battled with West Side in a back-and-forth showdown in the state semifinals. After two overtimes, Fruitland defeated West Side 63-62 in a nail biter, in order to advance to the state championship to battle with Sugar-Salem.
The Grizzlies went on to defeat their opponents in a high-scoring showdown 75-68, securing the state title and an undefeated record.
For their efforts throughout the 1979-80 basketball season, the team will be honored as the Legends of the Game. The 5A State Championship will start at 8 p.m. on Saturday, with the recognition of the Fruitland High School basketball team taking place during halftime. According to information received over the phone, every athlete on the team, with the exception of one player, will be in attendance.
