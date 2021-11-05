STAYTON — On Nov. 3, the Ontario Tigers traveled to Stayton High School to compete against the Eagles in the first round of the 2021 Oregon Men’s Soccer State Tournament.
The Tigers started off their journey through the playoffs against Cascade High School in the play-in round of the state playoffs. After defeating Cascade, the Tigers advanced to the first round of the state tournament to compete against the number one team in the 4A classification, Stayton High School.
The game against Stayton appeared to be a battle between the defenses, due to neither team being able to gain the offensive advantage. Throughout the game, the two teams were unable to score a goal on the other, resulting in the game going into extra time. The two teams battled back and forth for the advantage in the game, but throughout two, 10 minute extra time periods, neither team was able to score.
After the conclusion of the extra time, the two teams had to settle the game through penalty kicks. During this portion of the game, each team will send five athletes to attempt to score a penalty kick on the opposing team’s goalie. After the five athletes from each team have taken their shots, the score is final with a victor being determined. However, if the score remains tied, the two teams repeat the process with less athletes, three shooters per team. If the score remains tied following the second penalty kick period, the two teams will repeat the process with one athlete each, and will continue the process with one athlete each until the score is final.
During the penalty kicks, senior Jaime Gonzalez (11) was the first to take a shot for the Tigers, and was able to score, allowing the Tigers to take the advantage 1-0. However, Stayton matched Gonzalez’ penalty kick to tie the score 1-1.
Ontario senior Juan Corona (24) was the second Tiger to shoot, scoring his penalty kick to regain the lead 2-1. Additionally, the Tigers’ sophomore goalkeeper Martin Benitez (1/5) was able to block Stayton’s second penalty kick to hold the Tigers’ lead 2-1.
Following the blocked shot, Ontario senior Jesus Hernandez (9) scored the third penalty kick for the Tigers’ to increase their lead to 3-1. Stayton attempted to remain in the game as their third athlete was able to score the third penalty kick, bringing the score to 3-2 in the Tigers’ favor.
Ontario was able to increase their lead, once again, when Tigers’ junior Jamis Gonzalez (10) scored the fourth penalty kick to bring the score to 4-2. As a result, if Stayton were to miss another penalty kick, they would lose to the Tigers. However, the Stayton athlete was able to score in order to bring the score back within one point 4-3.
However, the Tigers were able to seal their victory with their fifth and final penalty kick when Ontario junior Pedro Aviles was able to score the game clinching penalty kick to defeat the Stayton Eagles in a hard fought penalty kick shootout.
Following the Tigers’ win over number one ranked Stayton, the Tigers will advance to the quarterfinals of the state playoffs to travel and compete against Hidden Valley High School on Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. (PT).
