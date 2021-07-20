ONTARIO — Treasure Valley Community College is not a state agency that falls under Gov. Kate Brown’s recent order to conserve water. However, college officials are doing their part.
“TVCC is currently reviewing our water usage and will be taking steps to reduce use where possible to protect water farmers and families,” wrote Abby Lee, college spokeswoman in an email last week.
Brown issued an executive order July 7 directing state agencies to conserve water in response to at least 19 counties declaring drought emergencies.
