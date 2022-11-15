Spicy Cajun Popcorn and Nuts The Popcorn Board Nov 15, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Craving something savory with a kick of spice. Look no further. Laurie Proffitt Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cajun spices perfectly match the crunchy goodness of popcorn and nuts.Yield: 9 cupsIngredients8 cups popped popcorn1/2 cup toasted, coarsely chopped pecans1/2 cup peanuts1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter or margarine, melted1/4 teaspoon each: dry mustard, garlic powder1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepperDirectionsPlace popcorn and nuts in large bowl.In small microwave-safe bowl, microwave butter on HIGH until melted, about 30 seconds.Stir in dry mustard, garlic powder and cayenne pepper.Drizzle over popcorn mixture and toss well. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Popcorn Cayenne Pepper Nut Food Gastronomy Cup Cajun Butter Pecan Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition The Argus Observer 14 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Police make arrest in case of missing boy 'It’s just finally here': Ontario boys soccer fulfills a destiny years in the making, beating Phoenix 1-0 for the 4A state championship Ontario voters ready for a new mayor and a new face on the council Deborah Folden pulls ahead in Ontario mayoral race; close gubernatorial race Gov. Brad Little taps Anne-Marie Kelso for commission Ontario School Board of Directors OKs first bid for new school in special session 2 state measures too close to call just yet Current mayor gains most votes in Nyssa Voters OK 3% pot tax for Malheur County Voters again shoot down psilocybin for therapeutic use
