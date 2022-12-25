ONTARIO — Ontario Firefighter Jaime Mondragon saw a need in his community and took it upon himself to do something about it.
He saw that children who live near his residence were outside playing with a box rather than something, such as toys or bicycles and he “wanted to do something special for this family.”
Mondragon then asked members of the Volunteer Association Ontario Fire & Rescue if it was possible to help this family. The Firefighter’s Association committed to helping the department by being an equal contributor.
“We passed the boot around and whatever funds were collected during that boot fundraiser, the Association was going to match the funds,” said Ontario Firefighter Jonathan Rico.
Their combined efforts raised over $672 after the matching funds were added in.
“We just wanna help families in this town,” said Rico.
He said that it “means a lot to us” to see the joy on the faces of the receiving families.
The firefighters also wrapped up the gifts.
This exercise of goodwill is an annual gesture by the department. Each year, at least one member of the department knows of a family firsthand who has gone through tough times and is in need of some Christmas cheer.
Charlotte New, assistant at Ontario Fire & Rescue, expressed gratitude to those who contributed to the cause.
“I would like to thank the members of the department who donated toward helping this family and to the Volunteer Association for matching the donations. Without you all, we could never have achieved such a huge blessing for this family,” said Charlotte New, assistant at Ontario Fire and Rescue. “I am grateful to know that because of you all, this mom doesn’t have to stress about Christmas and they will all have an amazing day as a family.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.