ONTARIO — The Malheur County Soil and Water Conservation District will host its annual meeting on Tuesday. It will be at 7 p.m. at Frahm Produce, 418 King Avenue, Ontario.
An annual report and audit will be presented during the meeting. However, before the meeting gets underway, a barbecue will be served, starting at 6 p.m.
Following the meeting and budget proposal, the Board of Directors will host its regular meeting for June.
The meeting location is accessible to persons with disabilities. A request for an interpreter for the hearing impaired or for other accommodations for persons with disabilities should be made at least 48 hours before the meeting. To do so, contact the district at (541) 823-5130. The meeting is open to the public and may include an executive session if needed.
The agenda for the meeting includes the delivery of agency reports, which are expected to be 5 minutes or less. Presentations are expected from Tom Demianew for Oregon Department of Agriculture; Marganne Allen with the Irrigation District; Commissioner Ron Jacobs of Malheur County Court; Phil Milburn of Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife; Stuart Reitz with OSU’s Malheur Experiment Station; Jered Hoshaw with Oregon Water Resources; Gary Faw, water technician for the district; Lynn Larsen with Natural Resources Conservation Service; and Debbie Arntz with Farm Services Agency.
The meeting will also be held via teleconference. Those wanting to attend that way, can phone (202) 650-0123 and enter meeting ID 629101740#.
