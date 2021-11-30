Approximately 70 million Americans will see a 5.9% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income payments in 2022, according to a news release from Social Security Administration on Nov. 30. Federal benefit rates increase when the cost-of-living rises, as measured by the Department of Labor’s Consumer Price Index .
The CPI-W rises when inflation increases, leading to a higher cost-of-living. This change means prices for goods and services, on average, are a little more expensive, so the cost-of-living adjustment helps to offset these costs.
SSA will mail COLA notices throughout the month of December to retirement, survivors, and disability beneficiaries, SSI recipients and representative payees. However, those who want to know the new benefit amount sooner, can securely obtain their Social Security COLA notice online using the Message Center in your my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. Individuals can access their information in early December prior to the mailed notice.
Those who prefer to access your COLA notice online and not receive the mailed notice, can log in to your personal my Social Security account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount to opt out of a mailed COLA notice and any other notices that are available online by updating your Preferences in the Message Center.
January 2022 marks other changes that will happen based on the increase in the national average wage index. For example, the maximum amount of earnings subject to Social Security payroll tax in 2022 will be higher. The retirement earnings test exempt amount will also change in 2022 and can be viewed online at https://bit.ly/3o4YMWy.
For more information about the 2022 cost-of-living adjustment, visit www.ssa.gov/cola.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.