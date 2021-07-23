NEW YORK — Smithsonian magazine has designated Sept. 18 as the 17th annual Museum Day, an initiative in which participating museums across the United States open their doors for free to those who download a branded ticket. The annual event allows museums, zoos and cultural centers from all 50 states to emulate the spirit of the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington, D.C.-based facilities, which offer free admission every day. This year’s event is sponsored by The Quaker Oats Company.
Museum Day goes beyond getting visitors through museum doors — it acts as a springboard to empower and help advance the hopes and ambitions of the public, particularly school-aged children and those in underrepresented communities. It represents a national commitment to access, equity and inclusion.
With many public spaces being shut down for a year or more, Museum Day 2021 celebrates the reopening of museums after long closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s theme, Experience America, represents the return to, and resurgence of, our country’s diverse cultural experiences, in the safest possible way. While tickets will be free of charge, participating museums will have safety precautions in place for this year’s event so guests can safely and comfortably enjoy their experience.
“As we begin to feel a sense of normalcy in our day-to-day lives, we are honored to welcome the public back to Smithsonian museums in Washington, D.C. and New York and museums around the country this Museum Day,” said Amy Wilkins, Chief Revenue Officer at Smithsonian Media. “In a year that has challenged us in unprecedented ways it is our hope that this year’s event serves as a reminder of the people, places and cultural experiences that have the power to unite us all.”
Additionally, this year Quaker is sponsoring Museum Day to further enhance the event’s mission of making cultural and educational experiences accessible to all. From July 6 through Sept. 15, 2021, Quaker will be running a back-to-school instant win giveaway program in which participants will have the chance to win one of one hundred Smithsonian Science kits per day. Quaker will also host a grand prize instant win giveaway in which five adults will each win a virtual Smithsonian museum tour and a private Q&A with a museum educator for up to 35 participants. For more information and Official Rules about the giveaways please visit QuakerBacktoSchool.com.
“At Quaker, we’re committed to nourishing lives and helping individuals reach their fullest potential,” said Kristin Kroepfl, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Quaker Foods North America. “We’re thrilled to join forces with Smithsonian magazine to bring educational experiences to families and students across the country and help foster a limitless appetite for knowledge.”
More than 1,000 museums are expected to participate in Smithsonian magazine’s 2021 Museum Day, the largest event of its kind. Those wishing to attend and participate in Museum Day 2021 can visit Smithsonianmag.com/museumday to learn more and download a Museum Day ticket beginning on August 18, 2021. Each ticket grants the ticket holder and one guest free access to any participating museum on September 18, 2021. One ticket is permitted per email address. A list of participating museums, which will be continually updated, can be found at Smithsonianmag.com/museumday/search.
