NYSSA
What were three uniformed police officers doing the toy section of Wal-Mart in Ontario on Dec. 17?
They were shopping and checking their lists twice (or nine or 10 times) for 14 different kids in the Nyssa and surrounding areas. Those enlisted as representatives to help Santa included Chief Raymond Rau, Lt. Don Ballou, and Cpl. Robert Rodriguez.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it was unclear whether the Shop With a Cop program would actually take place for 2020. In response to the uncertainty, the Nyssa Police Department, along with other law enforcement agencies, performed its own fundraising effort, gathering monetary donations from community members and themselves.
Rau explained more in an email on Dec. 17, saying he understands how difficult that mandated restrictions and lockdowns have affected parents and children alike.
“Our agency operates a little differently than most as even though I am the police chief I also work shifts alongside the men and women on my team and can see firsthand the needs within our community as I respond to calls for service alongside them. This holiday season is extremely hard for most people without these mandates and we take the responsibility of keeping our community safe with a service first mentality of building relationships and trust,” wrote Rau.
How much in donations was raised in total?
The fundraising efforts garnered more than a thousand dollars which translated to $100 per child on the list.
“Through our PD Facebook page we asked our community to help if they could, and they responded extremely generously with over $1,400 to help us buy gifts for children within our community,” wrote Rau.
By the time their shopping excursion was complete, the three officers had cartloads of goods, ranging from hoodies and bicycles to Care Bears and LEGO sets.
It’s Saturday night wrapping!
On Dec. 19, Saturday night, all the goodies that were gathered took center stage at Nyssa City Hall, where officers and their families got to work wrapping gifts. Ribbons, bows and scraps of wrapping paper started piling up in no time once the project started.
By the end of the night, the volunteer wrapping crew had amassed stacks of gifts for delivery on Christmas Eve in their patrol cars.
Stay tuned, there’s more!
In his email, Rau outlined what the Christmas Eve drop off would look like, including the delivery of meals to area residents thanks to community support.
“On Christmas Day we will be working with Mary Shelton and her volunteers to serve cooked Christmas dinners at the Nyssa Christmas Fellowship in a drive through process and we will also deliver cooked meals to those who cannot drive within our community,” wrote Rau.
Elves on a Mission
Nonprofit organization, Elves on a Mission, provides gifts and necessities to foster children in eastern Oregon and has been in touch with Rau throughout the month dropping off wrapped gifts that have been steadily filling up the police chief’s office.
In a phone interview on the afternoon of Dec. 23, Rau said that he “literally” cannot get into his office because of the amount of presents that have taken over his workspace.
Servant’s hearts
“It has been said that a police department is a community’s identity and I believe that we are only as successful as the community that supports us. We love living and serving in our little town full of people with such huge servants’ hearts, we take our responsibility seriously to represent Nyssa the best we can,” stated Rau in closing his message regarding the yuletide deliveries.
