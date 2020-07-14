RICHLAND — A teenager who went missing while on a camping trip with his foster family on July 3 was found dead a week later.
The Baker County Sheriff’s was notified of a body discovered floating in the water at Hewitt Park in Richland on July 10 at about 6 p.m.
Deputies arrived at the scene and identified the body as that of 17-year-old Thierno Bah. Bah was last seen on July 3 when he was camping with his foster family. After telling the family he was leaving to go for a walk at about 5:30 p.m. on July 3, he had not been heard from.
“The Baker County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team was activated and continued searching for Bah throughout the week. The search consisted of ground crews, aerial drones with infrared capabilities, boats equipped with side scan sonar, a diver, and a fixed wing aircraft,” reads a press release from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.
Assisting in the search was Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team, Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon Department of Forestry, Idaho Power and Oregon State Police.
“This is not the outcome myself, or anyone on our Search and Rescue team, had hoped for. Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Thierno,” stated Sheriff Travis Ash.
