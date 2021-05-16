ONTARIO — Two Oregon lawmakers, one Independent and one Republican, introduced legislation Friday in the Senate to end Gov. Kate Brown’s emergency declaration related to COVID-19.
Senate Resolution 2, sponsored by Sen. Brian Boquist, I-Dallas, and Art Robinson, R-Cave Junction, would not only end the emergency declaration, but would forbid the governor from declaring an emergency or issuing an execute order unless authorized by a joint resolution of the Legislature.
If the measure is passed, it would require that the capitol building be reopened to the public five days later.
Another group of lawmakers introduced a bill on Friday that would require all public schools to open up for full-time, in-person classroom instruction for the 2021-22 school year.
The bill is being sponsored by Sens. Dirk Anderson, R-Lincoln City, Fred Girod, R-Stayton, and Tim Knopp, R-Bend, and Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson, R-Prineville.
The opening paragraphs, among other things, says that distance learning “should not be considered an adequate substitute for in-person instruction, a “lack of social interaction is contributing to negative impacts on students” and “many students are meeting a pivotal part of growing up by not being able to participate in sports and other extracurricular activities.
The bill concludes, “Not withstanding any COVID declaration of emergency or any provisions of a COVID-19 emergency rule, each public school is to provide in-person class room teaching.”
Both bills were given their first readings and referred to the Senate President’s desk.
Also in the Senate, on Thursday, using a “special order of business, the Senate moved Senate Bill 259 to the top of its agenda to facilitate the process of redistricting and passed it unanimously.
According to the bill, the Oregon Constitution and statutes require that reapportionment be completed by July 1, based on data from the U.S. Census. However, the U.S. Census Bureau has said that its data will be not available to Oregon until August.
Legislative leaders petitioned the Oregon Supreme Court to extend the deadline for state legislative reapportionment and allow the lawmakers to do the reapportionment during a special session.
The Supreme Court granted the request and set a deadline of Sept. 27 for the Legislature to adopt a reapportionment plan.
The bill also spells out the procedures under which the legislative reapportionment plan may be challenged, if the Legislature cannot reach a plan or its plan is vetoed by the governor. Those procedures may include appointment of a special judicial panel made up of a circuit court or senior judge from each congressional district in the state.
The bill is now in the House and will have its first reading on Monday.
