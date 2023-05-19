Sen. Lynn Findley reaches 10th day of unexcused absences from floor votes, but still working in Salem

ONTARIO — While today is a big day for the Oregon Legislature, it is also a big news day for Oregonians in Senate District 30, as Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, reached his 10th absence from floor votes on Thursday. Despite those absences, Findley has continued to work in Salem and says he is not concerned about future eligibility.
Per Measure 113, passed by Oregon voters in 2022, state lawmakers with 10 or more unexcused absences may not be eligible for re-election. However, it’s worth noting that a couple of Republican lawmakers have filed a lawsuit to challenge the legality of the measure.
Findley is not participating in that lawsuit, and says he is just staying focused on what he is supposed to do. That has included continuing to work in Salem despite being absent from the floor.
“I feel strongly about what I am doing,” he said. “If the measure is valid and I’m ineligible, I’m ineligible, but I don’t think that is the case, and I have to look myself in the mirror.”
Findley says he attended four committee meetings on Thursday afternoon which stretched well into the evening. He says that things are still moving forward in the Legislature, that lawmakers did vote on significant bills in transportation, and that things are now shifting from bills related to policy to those related to the budget.
However, he has joined other Senate Republican colleagues in unexcused absences from the floor in order to deny the quorum needed to vote on House bills floated by the majority party that are now up for vote in the second chamber.
The bills related to guns and reproductive health care are extremely partisan. However, Findley and his GOP colleagues insist their absences relate more to the legalities of the bill summaries they want to see fixed before further considering them for a vote. Findley says those legalities include the Oregon Constitution, Oregon Revised Statute and Senate Rules, which state that each bill must have a summary that meets an eighth- or ninth-grade reading level on the Flesch scale or something similar. The scale is created by an AI system used for decades by the U.S. military to evaluate the readability of their manuals.
Republicans say Senate President Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, consulting with the Legislative Council and subsequently approving bill summaries that were in question was insufficient and not “something similar” to the Flesch scale.
Republican lawmakers by and large have been decrying partisan policy bills, such as House Bill 2002, which they say erodes parental rights in many ways, including children of any age to obtain abortions and gender-affirming care without their parents’ consent or knowledge.
And while GOP lawmakers don’t like the 46-page bill, it’s the summary of HB 2002 that has them not attending the floor votes. The Argus Observer independently ran the summary through a Flesch Reading Ease calculator. The reading scale ranges from 0-100 and the lower the score, the harder it is to read. HB 2002 scores so low on the Flesch scale that one would need to be a college graduate to understand it. Whereas, an eighth-grade reading level scores a minimum of 60 are summarized as “Plain English.”
Regarding the Flesch scale, Findley says “we just need to comply, whether we agree with [the bill] or not, it’s the law, the rules.”
Furthermore, there are a lot of questions from constituents about what the bill means, because people don’t understand everything tucked into the bill.
“People don’t understand what the heck we’re doing and we don’t understand,” he said.
Findley says he has had a lot of conversations with several Democrat colleagues who are “not happy with the way the collective body is doing things.” However, there is a need to come to a resolution, and Findley said Republicans would be happy to move forward if there is compliance with readability components as well as a shift to focusing on bipartisan bills related to policy and budget.
“We’ll get those done and happy to do so,” he said.
While the walkouts have created a tense atmosphere at times, Findley said that is because Democrats realize “what they want, we won’t allow, unless they change.”
As to whether the budget will get passed by June 30, Findley said it may not.
“We passed out of Senate a continuance resolution on May 2, I believe, and said on July 1, if the budget is not passed, we would run on continuance resolution with continued service levels from the prior service year through Sept. 15.”
What this means is there would be no state offices shut down, and no running out of money, but that things would continue status quo for now.
In a recent letter to constituents, Findley said that if the issue over bill summaries resolves and the Democrats continue to push them through, he will still strongly oppose and discuss those bills on the floor.
“It’s worth restating that almost all bills are not complying with the readability law. I have not confirmed if all my bills comply with the readability law. However, it is safe to assume that most of them do not. Legislators rely on the help of Legislative Counsel to draft bills and their summaries. I wrongly assumed that their work was done in full compliance with the law,” Findley wrote.
“I’m sure that the Legislature was more diligent in complying with the readability law when it was first implemented in 1979. Overtime, as staff and legislators changed, the law was probably forgotten about. Whatever the case, the law is still on the books and all bills should comply with it.”
He furthermore said that denying quorum has “drawn attention to Democrats willfully violating the law,” noting there are a variety of ways to comply or make the needed changes.
“What is important me to me is that Senate leadership is held accountable.
It is a great honor to serve in the Legislature,” Findley concluded. “I don’t always agree with my colleagues across the aisle on policy. Yet, I respect them for their experiences and service. I’m optimistic that reason will prevail and soon we will come together to resolve this accountability crisis.”
