Sen. Lynn Findley reaches 10th day of unexcused absences from floor votes, but still working in Salem

This screenshot taken from a Flesch Reading Ease calculator shows how the summary for Oregon House Bill 2002, the so-called reproductive health-care act, gets a “very difficult to read” score that one would likely need to be a college graduate to understand. Oregon’s constitution requires bills to be clearly written, and a Senate Rule requires bill summaries meet an eighth- or ninth-grade readability level (60 or higher) on the Flesch scale or something similar. GOP Senators say that the Senate President’s OK of the summary is neither sufficient nor lawful, which is the impetus for them denying a quorum on a floor vote for that and other partisan bills.

 Screenshot via Google

ONTARIO — While today is a big day for the Oregon Legislature, it is also a big news day for Oregonians in Senate District 30, as Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, reached his 10th absence from floor votes on Thursday. Despite those absences, Findley has continued to work in Salem and says he is not concerned about future eligibility.

Per Measure 113, passed by Oregon voters in 2022, state lawmakers with 10 or more unexcused absences may not be eligible for re-election. However, it’s worth noting that a couple of Republican lawmakers have filed a lawsuit to challenge the legality of the measure.



Tags

Load comments