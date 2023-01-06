Sears Hometown stores to close, including Ontario

The Sears Hometown store in Ontario is pictured with “store closing” signage Tuesday afternoon. All 121 Sears Hometown stores are closing, following the parent company’s Dec. 13 bankruptcy filing.

 Corey Evan | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — The countdown to closing day is on at the Sears Hometown Store in Ontario. And it’s not just the Ontario store that is liquidating its stock; Sears Hometown Stores, Inc., a subsidiary of Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based Transformco, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Dec. 13.

As a result, all 121 Sears Hometown stores in the U.S. are closing.



