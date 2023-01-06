Sears Hometown stores to close, including Ontario

ONTARIO — The countdown to closing day is on at the Sears Hometown Store in Ontario. And it’s not just the Ontario store that is liquidating its stock; Sears Hometown Stores, Inc., a subsidiary of Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based Transformco, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Dec. 13.
As a result, all 121 Sears Hometown stores in the U.S. are closing.
Shaunie Lee took over as franchise owner of the Ontario store franchise in 2021 when the previous owner retired. This saw the store move from its previous building — now part of Four Rivers Community School — to its present home, which previously housed a local thrift store.
“I was working for the previous owner for two-and-a-half years, and then purchased,” said Lee in a Tuesday interview. “We’ve been here a little over a year.”
She described the bankruptcy announcement as having “blindsided” her and other franchisees.
“We want the community to know that we thank them for coming in throughout the years.”
Lee sought to clarify that warranties and home service on merchandise sold at her store remain valid, as Transformco remains in business. Payments can be made by phone, online or by mail at this time.
“We put a lot into this here and tried to switch it around and it’s frustrating. But it is what is and you just carry on.”
A liquidation sale is being held now, expected to last another four to five weeks, with discounts to be increased as the closure approaches. The store is at 2057 S.W. 4th Ave.
A comment request to Transformco’s corporate offices was pending as of press time.
The Sears brand has seen massive decline since being purchased by Kmart Corporation in 2004 to form Sears Holdings Corporation. Sears Holdings filed for bankruptcy in 2018, before being purchased out by former Sears CEO Eddie Lampert.
Sears Hometown was spun off from Sears Holdings in 2012 before being partially reacquired by Transformco in 2019. Today, Transformco operates just nine Kmart stores and 15 full-line Sears stores.
A Kmart store in Ontario closed in 2015, and is now occupied by Waremart, Marshalls and Harbor Freight Tools.
