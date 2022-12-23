Saint Alphonsus Cancer Institute Earns National Accreditation

BOISE — The Saint Alphonsus Cancer Institute has been granted three-year accreditation from the Commission on Cancer (CoC), a quality program of the American College of Surgeons (ACS).

To earn voluntary CoC accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process, and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care. There are only four accredited cancer programs in the state of Idaho.



