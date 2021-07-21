This is the 12th year in a row SAIF has returned a dividend to policyholders.
In March, SAIF announced a $210 million dividend for more than 50,000 employers statewide.
The checks were expected to be going out the week of July 15. SAIF policyholders in Malheur County, not including state agencies, will receive more than $1.5 million.
Businesses and organizations will be receiving between 38 and 46% of their standard premium back.
Acknowledging the financial toll the pandemic has taken on Oregon businesses, SAIF in March declared a $210 million dividend for its policyholders.
“Oregon businesses continue to face tremendous uncertainty,” said President and CEO Kerry Barnett. “When our financial position indicates we can issue a dividend, we do — it’s the best way we can support our policyholders right now.”
During the pandemic, SAIF has remained open for business, serving Oregon’s employers and workers. This has included taking steps to help injured workers who faced challenges accessing care and working to reduce the financial burden on businesses.
Last year, SAIF helped more than 3,400 businesses through the $25 million coronavirus worker safety fund. The fund helped employers quickly implement safety practices to protect workers against the virus. SAIF also returned a $100 million dividend in 2020.
