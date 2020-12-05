In light of COVID-19, the Sage Grouse Conservation Partnership, also known as the Sagecon Partnership, will host virtual events this month, including its fifth annual SageCon Summit on Dec. 8 and 9, and the Invasive Annual Grass Workshop on Dec. 14-15.
The events will be held on the Zoom platform.
SageCon Summit
The summit, which will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 8 and Dec. 9, will feature partner-led sessions, panels and discussions on the latest science, community based approaches and policy measures to leverage capacity and mitigate threats on the ground. After five years of implementation, partners old and new can reflect on what approaches are working and where to invest next to address threats and see benefits for sagebrush communities.
The agenda for Dec. 8 includes presentations on sagebrush and sage grouse in rangelands and beyond, a moderated panel on federal and field-level resources on rangeland wildfire response; an overview of the invasives initiative and keynote speaker Ashley Ahearn will deliver “Journey Into the Sagebrush,” about her experience moving from Seattle to rural Washington, then falling in love with sage grouse.
The agenda on Dec. 9 includes panels on the return of investment on rangeland and collaborative conservation.
Register online at https://bit.ly/3g7XS64
Invasive Annual Grass Worskhop
Invasive annual grasses threaten millions of acres of sagebrush rangelands across the west. This two-day workshop hosted by the Harney County Wildfire Collaborative and Oregon SageCon Partnership will explore the barriers and opportunities for addressing invasive annual grasses in Oregon and beyond the state.
In this workshop some of the most pressing issues related to invasive annual grass management will be discussed, including the connection between invasive annual grasses and wildfire and what can be done to better address this threat.
On Dec. 14, from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., attendees will learn the hard truths about these invasive grasses, about stopping the spread, supersizing suppression success, reducing wildfire risk and ratcheting up resiliency.
On Dec. 15, attendees will learn about managing invasive annual grasses, innovative restoration, prioritizing limited resources and sustaining long-term investments.
A diverse set of speakers including scientists, land managers, government officials are lined up to share their perspectives about how to address the problems and take advantage of the opportunities.
To learn more, contact High Desert Partnership Ecological Coordinator Ben Cate at ben@highdesertpartnership.org.
About the partnership
The SageCon Partnership provides a forum for coordination across stakeholders in Oregon interested in rangeland health, sage-grouse, and rural communities in sagebrush country. The partnership formed in 2012 and developed the 2015 Oregon Sage-Grouse Action Plan. SageCon staff at the National Policy Consensus Center and Institute for Natural Resources continue to coordinate efforts through the SageCon Coordinating Council, Staff Implementation Team and topic-focused work groups. The SageCon website, contains policy/process information, technical tools and articles of interest to SageCon partners.
