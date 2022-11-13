Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are increasing nationwide and are likely to rise in Oregon. This will strain the state’s hospital system, especially combined with an expected increase in flu and COVID-19 cases this winter. Pediatric hospital capacity is limited in Oregon and is expected to be heavily strained based on Oregon Health & Science University’s most recent COVID-19 forecast, which includes data on RSV.

RSV is incredibly common. Most children experience an RSV infection by their second birthday, and we are reinfected throughout our lives. RSV symptoms are the same as the common cold and usually mild (runny nose, cough, sneezing, fever, loss of appetite). But RSV can cause severe disease in children under 2 years old (especially infants under 6 months old) and older adults.



