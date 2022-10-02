Rotarians are still tallying up sales, but say fundraiser for education ‘went very well’

Pictured from left, are Rotarians Dave Goldthorpe, Beth Earles, Karen Kosowan and Jed Myers during Western Treasure Valley Rotary Club’s annual fundraiser sale of roses and chocolates on Sept. 29 in the Plaza Inn parking lot.

ONTARIO — The Western Treasure Valley is once again stopping to smell the roses.

“The date of the sale is set for the Thursday before the opening weekend of deer season in Oregon. When the rose sale started, the concept was those going deer hunting could take their spouse a dozen roses on Thursday and then leave for their deer hunting adventures,” explained Western Treasure Valley Rotary Club Area Governor and Secretary, Amber Campbell in an email received on Sept. 30.



Tags

Load comments