Rotarians are still tallying up sales, but say fundraiser for education ‘went very well’

Pictured from left, are Rotarians Dave Goldthorpe, Beth Earles, Karen Kosowan and Jed Myers during Western Treasure Valley Rotary Club’s annual fundraiser sale of roses and chocolates on Sept. 29 in the Plaza Inn parking lot.
ONTARIO — The Western Treasure Valley is once again stopping to smell the roses.
“The date of the sale is set for the Thursday before the opening weekend of deer season in Oregon. When the rose sale started, the concept was those going deer hunting could take their spouse a dozen roses on Thursday and then leave for their deer hunting adventures,” explained Western Treasure Valley Rotary Club Area Governor and Secretary, Amber Campbell in an email received on Sept. 30.
Formerly known as the Ontario Rotary Club, the local branch of the Rotary Club has been having its annual rose sale since 1984.
Campbell said that the roses used for the sale were originally purchased through a supplier in Portland where they has to be “transported from Portland to Ontario in a refrigerated truck the day before the sale.” The roses are now obtained through “a local vendor out of the Nampa area.”
She described how the Rotary Rose Sale efforts support scholarships for “graduating high school students from Malheur County, Oregon and Payette and Washington, Idaho counties.”
Campbell also said how this fundraiser supports “other donations to education and literacy based programs that the club is involved in.”
She said that this club has been serving this area “since their charter in 1963.”
The scholarships, Campbell said, “are generally awarded based on community service, leadership achievements, academics and letters of recommendations.”
Beth Earles, the club’s treasurer, responded to a request from the Argus to know just how much was sold at this year’s fundraiser in an email received on Sept. 30.
“The rose sale went very well and we are grateful for the support. We sold 570 dozen roses and 80 half-pound boxes of Weiser Classic Chocolates,” said Earles.
She noted that she is “still working on the accounting side of money received” so dollar amounts of funds raised by this year’s event were not available by press time.
