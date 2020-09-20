YAKIMA
A federal judge in Yakima, Wash. has granted Oregon Attorney General Rosenblum’s request for a nationwide injunction forcing the U.S. Postal Service to immediately halt and reverse drastic operational changes to mail sorting and delivery ahead of the November election.
In his order granting the injunction Thursday, Chief United States District Judge Stanley A. Bastian wrote, “The Court finds that a nationwide injunction is appropriate in this case. Indeed, if there ever were a mandate for the need of a nationwide injunction, it is in this case.”
Judge Bastian’s order requires that the USPS:
• Immediately stop changes implemented in July 2020, including its “leave mail behind” policy, where postal trucks are required to leave at specified times, regardless if there is mail still to be loaded;
• Continue its longstanding practice of treating all election mail as First Class mail, regardless of the paid postage;
• Notify the Court of any instances in which the USPS denied or failed to respond to requests from post offices or distribution centers to reconnect or replace any decommissioned mail-sorting machines needed to ensure timely First Class delivery of election mail; and
• Abide by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s public commitment to suspend the recent policy changes that have affected mail service until after the election.
“It was alarming to observe the removal and carting away of mail boxes and sorting machines just ahead of a major national election — especially when more Americans will vote by mail than ever before,” said Rosenblum. “Thankfully, the judge in our case agreed that that was just wrong — and politically motivated, to boot. All registered voters need to know they can rely on the USPS to deliver their ballot by Election Day. Hopefully now they can!”
In his opinion, Bastian wrote, “Although not necessarily apparent on the surface, at the heart of DeJoy’s and the Postal Service’s actions is voter disenfranchisement. This is evident in President Trump’s highly partisan words and tweets, the actual impact of changes on primary elections that resulted in uncounted ballots, and recent attempts and lawsuits by the Republican National Committee and President Trump’s campaign to stop the States’ effort to bypass the Postal Service by utilizing ballot drop boxes, as well as the timing of the changes.”
Brown said mail disruptions hurt all Americans.
“Slowing critical mail service during a pandemic, when more Americans than ever rely on the U.S. Postal Service, impacts the delivery of essential prescriptions, unemployment and stimulus checks, cards to loved ones, vote-by-mail ballots, and so much more” said Governor Kate Brown. “We must support the USPS. Oregonians, like all Americans, depend on it.”
Oregonians can register to vote through October 13.
