Rosario Almaraz Garcia
Jan. 3, 1962 — Nov. 3, 2020
ONTARIO
Rosario Almaraz Garcia, 58, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones on November 3, 2020. She was the Partner of Leonel Romero. They shared 20 years of beautiful love together. Born January 3, 1962 in Crystal City, Texas. Rosario was the daughter of Samuel Aviles and Candelaria Garcia Rodriguez. Rosario loved going to church and being close to The Lord. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She enjoyed working on her crafts, and was always working on something new. You couldn’t throw anything away in front of her because she could make something with it. Rosario loved her children and grandchildren so much. She was always just a phone call away. No matter what you needed she was there. She was truly a special kind of woman. She is survived by her siblings Guadalupe, Oralia, Esmeralda, Candelaria, Enrique, Victoria, Florentine and Marisol. Partner Leonel, children, Juan Jr, Lorraine, Betty, Vanessa (Doug), Alma (Nick), Rubi, Jesse, MaryAnn and 15 beautiful Grandbabies. She was predeceased by her parents Samuel and Candelaria. Daughter Loretta and siblings Rita, Pedro, Juanita, Amelia, Josefina, Antonio, and Samuel Jr. Forever in our hearts We Love You! Here’s to peaches mom! The graveside service will be held on Friday November 13th 2020 at Evergreen cemetery 2pm.
