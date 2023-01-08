NEW PLYMOUTH — In the course of running local government, New Plymouth city officials have found that sometimes their predecessors didn’t get things right the first time. This holds true for how they proceeded with changes to the city’s zoning map in Dec. 2007.

At its regular meeting on Jan. 3, City Clerk Danielle Painter told the New Plymouth City Council that at that time, a zoning change affecting several residential properties on Holly Avenue was carried out incorrectly. This resolution appeared on the Dec. 19 agenda, but action was delayed due to an unrelated oversight — it wasn’t at that time listed as an action item.



