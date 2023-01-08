NEW PLYMOUTH — In the course of running local government, New Plymouth city officials have found that sometimes their predecessors didn’t get things right the first time. This holds true for how they proceeded with changes to the city’s zoning map in Dec. 2007.
At its regular meeting on Jan. 3, City Clerk Danielle Painter told the New Plymouth City Council that at that time, a zoning change affecting several residential properties on Holly Avenue was carried out incorrectly. This resolution appeared on the Dec. 19 agenda, but action was delayed due to an unrelated oversight — it wasn’t at that time listed as an action item.
“This is fixing those four addresses on Holly Avenue that, on our current map, show as commercial,” said Painter. “When we [reviewed the change], we found that … the clerk at that time did not actually have a public hearing. Nor did anything get recorded at the county level. So therefore it should never have changed to commercial, so [Resolution 2023-01] brings it back to [residential].”
Painter has been city clerk for New Plymouth since 2013.
In addressing this oversight, City Attorney Dan Chadwick reminded the council that the resolution did not act as a formal zoning action but instead as a “clerical fix.”
Councilor Eileen Balcer to approve the resolution. The motion carried with a roll call vote of 4-0.
In other matters
Balcer moved to have Councilor Cora Kurth continue in her role as the liaison for the Armoral Tuttle Public Library, seconded by Councilor Heather Airoldi. The motion carried unanimously, 4-0.
Claims approval, which accounts for bills paid by city officials for the two weeks prior, totaled $24,160.
