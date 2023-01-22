Retiring executive director shares perspectives on career

ONTARIO — Community in Action, an area nonprofit agency which seeks to assist individuals and families in Malheur and Harney Counties gain access to self-sufficiency resources and programs, will be undergoing a change in leadership as Executive Director Barb Higinbotham will be retiring.
The newspaper reached out to Higinbotham for a question and answer session via email to find out more about the outgoing executive director’s career and the impact the organization she served has had on the local community.
Argus: When did you first start at Community in Action?
Higinbotham: August 8, 2008. I was asked by Dan Joyce, the County Judge, to set up the non-profit so that services could be offered through a new entity that was flexible. I loved the work and dug in to create Community in Action that has been serving customers for more than 14 years. We have a staff of 24 that excel in providing services to the community to help meet the most vulnerable people’s basic needs.
Argus: How did you know this is the type of work you wanted to do?
Higinbotham: I am one of those people who still doesn’t know what they want to do when they grow up. This was not an initial plan of mine but when I started working in non-profits, it was a good fit for me. I have worked as a civil servant for many years, starting with my first a non-profit in 1984. From there I worked for 10 years for the Oregon Employment Department Field Office in Ontario as their Field Office Manager and then I transitioned to the Regional Area Manager overseeing 13 counties in Eastern Oregon. I have loved the work that I have done over the past many years and appreciate that we work for the people we serve. Non-profit work can be challenging and rewarding at the same time.
During your time at Community in Action, what are some of the issues in the community that you have seen the organization make an impact on?
Community in Action has made an impact in so many areas and I have listed a few below:
• Housing is one area where we have worked in earnest to help create additional housing units in Harney and Malheur Counties. We added this to our Strategic Plan 4 years ago and have helped to create additional housing that is helping to house some of our most vulnerable residents as well as the addition of workforce housing. Housing development is a very complicated venture and it takes a partnership to be able to get funded through the state.
• Residential Rehabilitation programs have also helped people stay in their homes longer by providing a low or no cost way to make needed improvements and to create energy efficiencies in the homes. We have provided $400,000 grants annually to the communities through Community Development Block Grants starting in 2010.
• Energy Assistance has helped to sustain almost 25% of the Malheur County population through this utility assistance program. This has been a successful program for years that helps with those who have high energy burdens and who qualify for the program. Weatherization programs also provide energy efficiencies to homes, which helps to keep the cost of energy down.
• I would love to give a shout out to the Housing Resource Center that provides housing counseling, down payment assistance, and other asset building programs to the community. We have three HUD certified housing counselors that help with pre and post-purchase homeownership education, foreclosure mitigation counseling, homelessness counseling, Ready to Rent classes and other services. This department is a great asset to the community.
• Homeless Services is another aspect that Community in Action and the staff work diligently to help mitigate homelessness. Community in Action has multiple programs to help keep customers in their homes as well as offer support of families and individuals who are housing insecure. These programs tend to be underfunded and the staff work really hard on case management and support to the homeless.
• Community in Action offers financial support to many entities in the community including Origins Faith Community to help with the day shelter, to provide meals to the homeless and those in need, and to provide services from the winter shelter project. You probably remember how hard we worked to get the winter shelter project started, it was a challenge and has proven to be an asset to the community. The staff at CinA and Origins both work really hard to help the tenants meet their needs so they can transition into “step up” housing.
• Community in Action continues to help youth who are homeless or who are at risk of becoming homeless through programs designed to provide mentorship, family counseling, and opportunities for at risk youth to learn how to cope with challenging situations.
• Community in Action works with so many vulnerable people in the community to help with a variety of challenges they face every day. Often we work behind the scenes and our work goes undetected by the general population AND the work is very important in the lives of those who need services.
Argus: Is there one (or more) accomplishment(s) that you are most proud of being a part of?
Higinbotham: I am most proud to have such a great board of directors and staff of people working with Community in Action. The board works to set policy that helps the staff to be able to complete their work. The staff continue to work with vulnerable people on a daily basis to find solutions and offer support in some very challenging situations. They come to work each day because they care about the community. Each has a special way of working with customers to help meet their most basic needs. I am very proud to be part of an agency that focuses on the vulnerable people in our community. It is important work and can make a difference in the lives of people every day.
One accomplishment is being able to navigate the 55 + open grants that we manage on a daily basis and to keep the funds coming into the agency. State and Federal grants can be complex and the CinA Management Team works very diligently in managing these funds to ensure that they can be secured for the next grant cycle. This doesn’t seem like an exciting accomplishment but it is exciting to me to go through monitoring that showcases the good work we do and to know that our Management Team and staff work diligently every day to make this happen.
Argus: What community challenges are currently most prominent in Malheur County?
Higinbotham: I think the homeless situation is among the most challenging that Malheur County faces. I have been saying for years that homelessness is a community issue and it will take a community effort to address it adequately. There is so much that people don’t know about the homeless and many assumptions are made. We see the homeless and they are more visible in the community over the past several years and their numbers are growing. This is due to many impediments including the lack of housing and specifically affordable housing in Malheur County, the lack of addiction prevention, mental health issues that go unresolved, and many other facets of homelessness. Community partnerships work together to problem solve this issue but it will take a much larger effort to address it. I think the new Governor will rethink leaving rural Oregon out of the homeless emergency declaration so I hope additional funding will be available to assist us. We need a comprehensive plan to address the needs of the homeless in our community, a comprehensive plan to grow additional housing of all types in Malheur County, and I am hopeful that this will continue to be a work in progress with a positive result.
Argus: What advice do you have for the new executive director?
Higinbotham: The new Executive Director has experience with Community Action so that will be helpful. There are many programs that she will need to learn more about and that will take some time. My advice to her would be to take the time to learn about this community, its partnerships, and its assets. My experience is that opportunities are created through relationships and this takes time to develop. I know that she will give the time needed to continue the great work that we have done so far and to grow the agency.
