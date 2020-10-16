Retired Trooper recalls most memorable moments in career

JOHN DAY
“On Target: One Trooper’s Experiences During the Early Methamphetamine Years,” a new book by Steve Smartt, of John Day, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
As Smartt advances through the ranks of being a state trooper, his experiences with addicts, drunks, and dealers range from amusing to unforgettable in ways he can’t unsee. His autobiography, delivered in short anecdotes, is designed to entertain and enlighten others about the duties and experiences of a state trooper.
Smartt is a husband of thirty-five years with two children and three grandchildren. He and his wife spend summers in Eastern Oregon and winters in the Caribbean and plan to spend most of their time traveling in their RV, cheering on their grandchildren at their sporting events.
Thank you for your service. Enjoy your retirement 👍
