ONTARIO — On Sept. 26, David Kaber and Susan McCoy directed a five-table Mitchell Unit game. Winners are as follows:
North/South Flight A: 1st, David Kaber and Charlotte Nelson; 2nd, Joyce Whittet and Beulah Gray;
Flight B: 1st, Dale and Wanda Scheer; 2nd, Gerald and Dauna Henggeler; and
Flight C: 1st, Dale and Wanda Scheer.
East/West Flight A: 1st, Mary Jo Rode and Ingeborg Dickerson; 2nd, Robert and Diane Dutton;
Flight B: 1st, Beverley Kasee and Susan McCoy; and
Flight C: 1st, Anne Oglevie and Mary Judson.
Overall Rank
Flight A: 1st, Mary Jo Rode and Ingeborg Dickerson; 2nd, Robert and Diane Dutton; 3rd, David Kaber and Charlotte Nelson; 4th, Beverley Kasee and Susan McCoy.
Flight B: 1st, Beverley Kasee and Susan McCoy; 2nd, Joyce Whittet and Beulah Gray; 3rd, Dale and Wanda Scheer; and
Flight C: 1st, Dale and Wanda Scheer; 2nd Gerald and Danna Henggeler.
On Sept. 28, Glendora Wright and David Kaber directed a five-table Mitchell Unit game. Winners are as follows:
North/South Flight A: 1st, Winnie Henggeler and Glenora Wright; 2nd, Kris Roberts and Joyce Whittet;
Flight B: 1st, Dale and Wanda Scheer.
East/West Flight A: 1st, Robert and Diane Dutton; 2nd, Anne Oglevie and Mary Judson;
Flight B: 1st, Anne Oglevie and Mary Judson; 2nd, Beverley Kasee and Jana Schaffeld; and
Flight C: 1st, Anne Oglevie and Mary Judson.
Overall Rank
Flight A: Tie for 1st and 2nd, Winnie Henggeler and Glenora Wright and Robert and Diane Dutton; 3rd, Anne Oglevie and Mary Judson; 4thm Kris Roberts and Joyce Whittet;
Flight B: 1st, Anne Oglevie and Mary Judson; 2ndm Beverley Kasee and Jana Schaffeld.
