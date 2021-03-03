ONTARIO
Property tax legislation in the Oregon House could have significant impact on property owners in Malheur County, if approved as written by voters.
During a hearing, the author of the bill, Rep, Nosse, D-Portland, said his goal was to start the conversation about property tax reform to try and eliminate inequities in the current system.
House Joint Resolution 13 proposes an amendment to the Oregon Constitution which would set the ratio of maximum assessed value to real market value at 0.75. If the maximum assessed value of property is below or above the 0.75 figure, the value of the property would be reduced or increased accordingly.
According to a chart presented during the hearing the ratio for Malheur County is at or just below 1.0, while Multnomah County is the lowest at around .50.
So with this change Multnomah’s assessed values would go up and Malheur’s would come down.
“Ratios are all over the map,” Rosse said.
Mark Gharst, lobbyist with League of Oregon Cities, said that the assessed values may look good for those wanting lower property tax, but that it would not be good for local governments.
“Taxes would go down, cities would lose money,” he said.
The bill provide a 5-year adjustment period for the new assessment period.
The league’s position on the Joint Resolution is neutral, Gharst said, adding that some of things the league would like to see in an amendment are that it would provide local choice, fairness and adequacy to fund seniors.
One opponent, Scott Brown, said the proposal was regressive, not for people in low and middle income, and small business which could be priced out their neighborhoods.
In his comments, Shawn Jilliens said he supports the proposed homestead exemption on the first 25% of real market value.
Jody Wiser, said her home is appraised at around $190,000 along with the homes of two other people she knows.
Pointing out an example of tax inequity in her neighborhood, she said one home is taxed 13% of assessed value, hers is taxed at 36% and third home at 86%. Because of this, she is in support of the bill.
There is no further action scheduled at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.