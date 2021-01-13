SALEM
Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) will accept new reservations from one day to six months beginning Jan. 14. The change is the latest step in managing future reservations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Early last summer, the reservation booking window temporarily changed from one day to two weeks, then to 30 days, while OPRD slowly re-opened camping after a two-month closure. In normal times, the reservation window is one day to nine months.
State parks are funded by revenue from park visitors, a small share of the Oregon Lottery, and a portion of state recreational vehicle registrations.
In addition to the reservation booking window change, all new campsite, yurt and cabin openings will become available at 6 a.m. each day rather than midnight.
More changes are possible as the year goes on.
Oregon State Parks reservations are accepted online, and by phone at (800) 452-5687, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday (closed holidays).
