June 25

• 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.: Junior Round 1

• 1 to 3:45 p.m.: Young Adult Round 1

• 4 to 5 p.m.: Junior Round 2

• 7 to 10:30 p.m.: Judges, Young Adult Round 2, Special of 4 Certified Showcase people, Junior Round 3, Special, Young Adult Round 3, Special, Announcement of Awards Junior and Young Adult

June 26

6:30 to 10:15 p.m.: Judges, Grand National Round 1, Special, Grand National Round 2, Special, Grand National Round 3, Special, Announcement of Awards Accompanist and Grand Champion Division

