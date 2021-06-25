June 25
• 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.: Junior Round 1
• 1 to 3:45 p.m.: Young Adult Round 1
• 4 to 5 p.m.: Junior Round 2
• 7 to 10:30 p.m.: Judges, Young Adult Round 2, Special of 4 Certified Showcase people, Junior Round 3, Special, Young Adult Round 3, Special, Announcement of Awards Junior and Young Adult
June 26
6:30 to 10:15 p.m.: Judges, Grand National Round 1, Special, Grand National Round 2, Special, Grand National Round 3, Special, Announcement of Awards Accompanist and Grand Champion Division
