ONTARIO — During the public comments section of Thursday night’s work session for the Ontario City Council, two members of the community asked for Council President Freddy Rodriguez to resign ahead of a special election in which voters have the opportunity to decided if he should be recalled from his current position on the City Council.
Rodriguez went on the record with the newspaper earlier this week saying he did not intend to do so, and that he would let voters decide on the outcome of the issue, which got to the ballot through an petition filed by Cydney Cooke on March 9.
Malheur County Clerk Gayle Trotter verified there were enough signatures to trigger a recall election, however, Rodriguez had until 5 p.m. Friday to submit a letter of resignation.
Rodriguez now has until 5 p.m. Monday to submit a statement to accompany the ballot; Trotter is aiming to have the election July 6.
Tammy Vogt, pastor at Origins Faith Community and co-organizer for Community Serve Day, a volunteer event, was the first to speak.
In calling for Rodriguez to resign, she alleged that Rodriguez made statements against Serve Day that were “libelous” and “egregious,” and that his comments served to “discredit” the event which has been operating for the past decade. She did not repeat or specify what these statements were.
Vogt also said that the ongoing resulting “chaos” stemming from the situation with Rodriguez is “not healthy for the community” and has become a “distraction.”
“We need to do better, Ontario. We are worth it,” stated Vogt.
Immediately following Vogt was Cooke.
She vocalized her displeasure with Rodriguez continuing in his leadership capacity while having more than one restraining order placed against him.
“And to make matters worse, we have to pay … $10,000 to have a formal election to remove him. Hasn’t he been in all of our pockets enough?” asked Cooke.
The council did not address either speaker.
