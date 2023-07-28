Owlet

Snowy owls usually make their nests on the ground. Their nest can be seen near the base of a large tree in their habitat. The owlets are under their mom's feathers for now, but are expect to begin venturing out of the nest in another week or two. 

PORTLAND — After an exciting week of pips and hoots, four snowy owlets have hatched in their nest in the Oregon Zoo’s Great Northwest area. Parents Rocky and Banff arrived at the zoo earlier this year, and the fluffy new additions came as a happy surprise to their care team.  

“We hoped Rocky and Banff would have owlets someday, but we thought it would be another year or two at least,” said Ronda Naseth, a keeper in the zoo’s North America area. “When Rocky laid four eggs earlier this summer we were thrilled.”  



Tags

Load comments