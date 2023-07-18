Breakfast long has been touted as the most important meal of the day. Breakfast helps to jump-start the body and get it ready for action, serving as fuel as individuals go about their daily lives.
According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, research shows that breakfast helps people maintain healthy weights and control blood sugar and keep it steady throughout the day. Breakfast also could be linked to heart health. A 2017 study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology reported people who skip breakfast are more likely to have arteriosclerosis, a condition that occurs when the arteries narrow and harden due to a buildup of plaque. People who do not eat breakfast also are more likely to weigh more and have higher blood pressure and cholesterol levels.
Too often people skip breakfast. Some are following the trend of intermittent fasting that has become popular in recent years and is believed to help with weight loss. Others may feel they are too busy to eat breakfast.
In regard to time, there are plenty of nutritional breakfasts people can whip up in no time at all that are healthy and loaded with the essentials the body needs. According to WebMD, the basic formula for a healthy breakfast involves pairing carbohydrates with protein. The carbs give the body energy and the brain fuel, while protein provides a feeling of fullness and staying power to make it to the next meal.
· Homemade energy bars: Some people reach for prepackaged cereal bars or granola bars when they're on the go. Homemade bars allow people to customize the ingredients so they eat what they like. Customization also allows people to include superfoods, like blueberries, protein-rich nuts, quinoa, or dried cherries.
· Oatmeal: Oatmeal is a breakfast staple that is full of healthy fiber. Oatmeal can help reduce cholesterol levels naturally. Turning regular oatmeal into "overnight oats" means you can pack these parfaits with Greek yogurt, fruit, nuts, and other ingredients you enjoy.
· Avocado toast: Avocados are full of heart-healthy essential fatty acids. By mashing avocados into a paste, spreading on top of a whole-grain slice of toast, and then topping everything with a fried or hard-boiled egg, you'll get a breakfast that includes lots of nutritional ingredients.
· Cheese and berry crêpes: When you have time, whip up a batch of crêpe shells from whole wheat flour, then freeze or store them in the refrigerator. Fill as desired throughout the week. Ricotta and tart berries provides a punch of protein and a dose of healthy antioxidants.
· Smoothies: Smoothies are a quick and nutritious breakfast. With some prep work that involves chopping and freezing pre-measured ingredients into individual bags, all it takes is dumping the ingredients into a blender and combining with milk, yogurt or leafy greens. Put in a to-go cup or sip before leaving the house.
· Quick bread: Create your own tasty quick bread that can make a fast and healthy breakfast. Include fruit, nuts or whole grains. Banana nut bread is one option. Toast up the bread or even eat it cold. For an extra punch, top a slice with yogurt and honey.
Breakfast can be quick and nutritious, ensuring people start their day off on healthy footing.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.