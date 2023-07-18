Avocado toast
Breakfast long has been touted as the most important meal of the day. Breakfast helps to jump-start the body and get it ready for action, serving as fuel as individuals go about their daily lives.

According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, research shows that breakfast helps people maintain healthy weights and control blood sugar and keep it steady throughout the day. Breakfast also could be linked to heart health. A 2017 study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology reported people who skip breakfast are more likely to have arteriosclerosis, a condition that occurs when the arteries narrow and harden due to a buildup of plaque. People who do not eat breakfast also are more likely to weigh more and have higher blood pressure and cholesterol levels.



