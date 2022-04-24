ONTARIO — “Fentanyl is intense around here,” says Tiffanie Stabler, certified recovery mentor at Malheur County Health Department.
She and a team of her colleagues conduct a community outreach program with the aim of reducing personal harm for people who are using substances — specifically opioids. They do this by providing information, use kits and naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal medicine commonly known as Narcan.
Director Sarah Poe says the outreach team is “doing God’s work here,” adding “they have put so much work into the community.”
Stabler says the outreach team isn’t just staffed with people learning about the drug addiction problem from the outside in.
“All of us have lived experience,” she said, noting that she, herself, had struggled with addiction. “It’s crazy to think, but some people just don’t understand.”
Those shared experiences makes it easier for members of the outreach team to make connections with users who need tools to make it safer.
Stabler has worked at the health department since February and said she knows a few people have overdosed here, including one who has died.
Recently, one of her colleagues had someone visit an outreach event saying they were coming back for more Narcan.
When something like that happens, Stabler says it does validate the work the outreach team is doing and she is thankful people are reaching out to use tools available in the community. However, at the same time, she said it shows how strong a hold addiction has on people.
Stabler said sometimes when someone is overdosing, a peer may be afraid to call because they think they can get in trouble for being there. However, she emphasized, Good Samaritans do not get in trouble for trying to save someone’s live, urging people to call if they do believe that is happening.
During the week of April 11, the outreach team handed out 20 blue information bags, 30 doses of Narcan and 15 use kits — which include such items as clean syringes and fentanyl test strips. Some people get a use kit or Narcan along with a blue bag, she said. The bags are full of information about the health department’s different programs and related contacts. It also includes wet wipes, a snack, some hand sanitizer, and business cards with contact information for team members.
For people accessing outreach clinics, Stabler and her peers meet people where they are at and help them, whether they are in active use or are looking to remain abstinent from substances. However, she said, they refrain from telling people not to use.
“I’m coming from addiction myself,” she said. “If someone would have said ‘Don’t use,’ it would have pushed me further down. Knowing I have support is the best thing I could have.”
Those who receive kits also get a run-down on how to use them each time, because “you can easily test what you are going to be using.”
The test strips are said to help inform people who use drugs about their risk of fentanyl exposure prior to consumption. So, people who use controlled substances can test the substance and have a better guess if it is laced. However, one bit of caution Stabler noted was that it is impossible to tell if something, like fentanyl, has been evenly spread throughout a substance. Angie Sillonis, public information officer with the health department, clarified that a lot of products being sold are not FDA regulated or manufactured safely. As such, you never know the amount — small, or large and deadly — that you are getting.
“So, one spot can literally have none, and one spot, it’s going to kill you,” Stabler said.
The CDC also urges caution as the test strips may not detect other similar or more potent fentanyl-like drugs, such as carfentanil.
The outreach team sets up at Sinclair Gas near Taco Bell on Tuesdays, Mallard’s Grocery Store on Wednesdays, Origins Church on Thursdays and the Bottle Drop on Fridays. Stabler said they are working on starting regular outreach for the Nurture Oregon program, which is for pregnant women who use substances.
It’s worth noting that people can also pick up the use kits, Narcan and blue bags at the Malheur County Health Department, 1108 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario. It is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.
To those who are considering using illicit drugs without a test kit or opioid overdose reversal medicine nearby, Stabler urges caution.
“I would want them to reach out. I have my work phone on me all the time. I carry some stuff in my car and would be more than willing to help get that to somebody,” she said.
What to do if you think someone is overdosing
Overdose signs to watch for include small “pinpoint” pupils; nodding off or losing consciousness; slow, weak or no breathing; choking or gurgling noises; limp body; and cold, clammy or discolored skin.
The CDC says if you think someone is overdosing, call 911 immediately; administer naloxone if available; try to keep the person awake and breathing; lay the person on their side to prevent choking; and stay with them until first responders arrive.
Naloxone can reverse the effects of opioid overdose and save lives, according to the CDC, and is available in all 50 states. It can also be purchased from pharmacies without a prescription.
Diving into data
More than 150 people die in the U.S. every day from overdosing on synthetic opioids, according to the CDC.
From 2013 to 2019, the age adjusted rate of deaths involving synthetic opioids increased 1,040% and from 2018-2019, the largest relative increase in deaths involving those substances occurred in the West at 67.9%.
Recent research states in the Journal of American Medical Association state that in the first six months of 2021 about 1,150 adolescents age 14 to 18 died of a drug overdose. This was up 20% from the entire year of 2020. However, the CDC also notes that teen drug use is falling, which could be due to cases of fentanyl being laced in everything from marijuana to counterfeit pills.
Since Naloxone has become widely available, some studies suggest that the overdose reversal medication has increased reckless opioid use, related mortalities and other social harms. A study in 2018 out of Texas A&M University suggested that by Naloxone saving their lives, addicts continue to abuse opioids. Moreover, it stated that with a reduced risk per use, it would make riskier opioid use more appealing, simultaneously driving up associated crime.
The CDC states that more strategies must be adopted to address the changing drug overdose epidemic. This includes evidence-based prevention, substance use disorder treatment and response efforts.
Those who utilize drugs intravenously also have a risk of contracting blood-borne diseases. In 2017, intravenous drug use attributed to 3,690 of HIV diagnoses and about 86% of the 44,700 cases of acute Hepatitis C, according to information from the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
