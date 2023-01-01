ONTARIO — When Andrew Maeda, Ontario Recreation District executive director, paid a visit to Vale City Council’s Dec. 13 meeting, it was for the purpose of garnering support from the surrounding communities for what the District has on the horizon as it relates to Legislative Concept 1465, a measure supporting the Ontario Recreation District’s effort to expand its footprint locally.

One of the projects that the Ontario Recreation District is planning to open is a peer center. The aim is that it will serve as a social hub for middle school children and high-schoolers, with Maeda noting youth can benefit from having a structured outlet such as this one.



