A Primary Election will be held May 17, 2022.

The first day for candidates to file was on September 9 and the deadline for filing is Tuesday, March 08, 2022 at 5 pm.

Potential County Candidates may pick up filing forms from the County Clerks’ office in Vale or on line at https://bit.ly/3AfsGeo.

County Candidates may file by declaration, $50 filing fee or by nominating petition.

The following offices have open positions on the ballot:

Local County Offices — filed with County Clerk:

• County Commissioner, Position #1 – Partisan (4-yr term)

• County Clerk — non partisan (4-yr term)

• County Treasurer – non partisan (4-yr term)

Offices — Filed with the Secretary of State:

• County Judge – Non Partisan (6-yr term)

• District Attorney – non partisan (4-yr term)

• Circuit Court Judge, Pos #1 (6-yr term)

State Offices — Filed with the Secretary of State:

• State Representative, District 60 — partisan (2-yr term).

