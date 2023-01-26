Rooster and hen in the garden in snowy winter.jpg

The best way to keep food animals warm is to make sure they have enough food, reminds Dr. Isabelle Louge, of Texas A&M School of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences. Providing animals, especially those that are still growing, with extra calories will continue to keep them warm as they shiver, she says.

When the weather dips into cold and freezing temperatures, especially at night, humans stay cozy by turning on heaters and pulling out extra blankets. Food animals, on the other hand, require special preparation to stay warm and survive cold weather conditions.

Dr. Isabelle Louge, a clinical assistant professor at the Texas A&M School of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, pointed out that the best way to keep food animals warm is to make sure they have enough food.



