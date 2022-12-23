Prep Scores Dec 23, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dec. 21Boys BasketballWeiser (54) @ Melba (81)Girls BasketballNyssa Christmas TournamentOntario vs. McCall, TBDPayette (27) vs. Ambrose (56)Adrian (25) vs. Nyssa (48)Dec. 22Boys BasketballPayette (32) vs. Marsing (39), OTTVCC High School Challenge ShowcaseOntario (58) vs. Parma (68)Adrian (68) vs. Greenleaf (9)Girls BasketballVale (41) @ Fruitland (54) Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Basketball Nyssa Tournament Christmas Adrian Ontario Ambrose Schedule Sport Game Payette School Showcase Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition The Argus Observer 20 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Payette County Sheriff provides update in unsolved double homicide 8th-grader to sheriff, DA: ‘Ontario has disintegrated’ Oregon Gov. Kate Brown shuts down death row, changing sentencing of 17 people to life in prison Traffic stop leads to arrests for commercial drug offenses Dealing with a crowded jail Leader of college labor organization backed by faculty members in plea for prevailing wages Local teams crown 10 champions at Calhoun Classic ‘Bundle up’ and check out the sky Idaho’s Gov. Brad Little joins in on TikTok ban Cops take over high school this week
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.