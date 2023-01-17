Prep Scores Jan 17, 2023 Jan 17, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jan. 17Boys BasketballFruitland (33) vs. Homedale (47)Payette (47) @ Weiser (38)Parma (60) @ Emmett (48)New Plymouth (81) vs. Compass Charter (30)Vale (62) vs. Pendleton (68), OTAdrian (61) vs. Harper Charter (26)Girls BasketballNew Plymouth (41) @ Ambrose (46)Vale (38) @ Baker City (48) Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Basketball Nyssa Tournament Christmas Adrian Ontario Ambrose Schedule Sport Game Holiday Noon Snake River Vale Parma Crossover Prep Boy Hydrography Wrestling Riverside Mountain View River Eagle Girl Botany Burn Harper Charter New Plymouth Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Citizens help out police officer after seeing 'scuffle' Grandmother of boy who died 5 years ago issues plea for safety at park pond Police arrest man who was wanted for attempted murder since December Fence comes down at future Planned Parenthood Dollar store wars zero in on Payette Local lawmakers ready to ‘play defense’ Eddie Melendrez also facing 3 counts of recklessly endangering minors Judge arraigns Eddie Melendrez for DUII, sets date for plea hearing Judge arraigns Christopher Deleon on 9 felonies, sets date for plea hearing Retired Fire Chief Terry Leighton honored as Man of the Year
