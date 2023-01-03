Prep Scores Jan 3, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dec. 30Boys BasketballFruitland (64) @ Cole Valley (45)Parma Holiday TournamentPayette vs. Gooding, TBDWeiser (44) vs. Parma (49)Truckstop.com Tournament, @NPHSNew Plymouth (53) vs. Vale (38)Ontario (42) vs. Nyssa (69)Adrian (63) vs. Council (56)Girls BasketballBaker Holiday CrossoverVale (36) vs. Jordan Valley (32)Adrian (54) vs. Pine Eagle (35)Crusader Classic, @SalemNyssa (61) vs. Clatskanie (21) Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Basketball Nyssa Tournament Christmas Adrian Ontario Ambrose Schedule Sport Game Holiday Noon Snake River Vale Parma Crossover Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition The Argus Observer 16 hrs ago 0 Most Popular 18-year-old woman jumps off bridge on Oregon-Idaho border Water shut-off prompts woman to seek change Manager to retire after 16 years Volunteers use their own equipment to help in snowy rescue City manager cancels public hearing over 420Ville Chamber to honor 5 citizens this month Did elementary school keep ‘Christmas’ under wraps? Vale readies to light up the sky for New Year's Eve Owens drafts bill to grab $4.5M in lotto bonds for rec center ‘Very rewarding opportunity’
