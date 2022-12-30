Prep Scores Dec 30, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dec. 28Boys BasketballParma Holiday TournamentPayette (42) vs. Skyview (75)Weiser (67) vs. Snake River (38)Truckstop.com Tournament, @NPHSOntario (66) vs. New Plymouth (31)Vale (59) vs. Kamiah (49)Adrian (45) vs. Liberty Charter (50)Nyssa (33) vs. Nampa Christian (62)Girls BasketballBaker Holiday CrossoverVale (35) vs. Nixyaawii (45)Adrian (28) vs. Powder Valley (55)Crusader Classic, @SalemNyssa (63) vs. Gold Beach (24)Dec. 29Boys BasketballParma Holiday TournamentPayette (64) vs. Weiser (73)Truckstop.com Tournament, @NPHSNew Plymouth (54) vs. Victory Charter (57)Ontario (34) vs. Soda Springs (48)Vale (54) vs. Nampa Christian (66)Adrian (85) vs. Garden Valley (62)Nyssa (35) vs. Kamiah (55)Girls BasketballBaker Holiday CrossoverAdrian (52) vs. Cove (47), OTVale (39) vs. Echo (37)Crusader Classic, @SalemNyssa (41) vs. Central Linn (46) Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Basketball Nyssa Tournament Christmas Adrian Ontario Ambrose Schedule Sport Game Holiday Noon Snake River Vale Parma Tourism Crossover Payette Botany Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition The Argus Observer 15 hrs ago 0 Most Popular 18-year-old woman jumps off bridge on Oregon-Idaho border Did elementary school keep ‘Christmas’ under wraps? City manager cancels public hearing over 420Ville Payette County Sheriff provides update in unsolved double homicide Volunteers use their own equipment to help in snowy rescue ‘Very rewarding opportunity’ Special delivery for a local family Dealing with a crowded jail Fruitland, Payette families invited to ‘Monkey’s Christmas Miracle’ New Year's Eve bash doubles as fundraiser
