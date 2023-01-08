Prep Schedule Jan 8, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jan. 10Boys BasketballParma @ Payette, 7:30 p.m.Vale @ Ontario, 7 p.m.Girls BasketballNew Plymouth vs. Ambrose, 7:30 p.m.Weiser @ Homedale, 7:30 p.m.Payette @ McCall-Donnelly, 7:30 p.m.Fruitland @ Parma, 7:30 p.m.Ontario @ Vale, 7 p.m. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Basketball Nyssa Tournament Christmas Adrian Ontario Ambrose Schedule Sport Game Holiday Noon Snake River Vale Parma Crossover Prep Boy Hydrography Wrestling Riverside Mountain View River Eagle Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition The Argus Observer 18 hrs ago 0 Most Popular DA files DUII charges on city councilor, school board member Board honors Allen Montgomery as ‘Agriculturist of the Year’ for 2022 18-year-old woman jumps off bridge on Oregon-Idaho border Manager to retire after 16 years Hospital welcomes Ontario’s first baby of 2023 Want to see the Oregon-Idaho border shift? Either way, you can talk about it Single-vehicle fatality crash on Highway 20, north of Caldwell Board honors elementary reading coach as educator of the year Owens drafts bill to grab $4.5M in lotto bonds for rec center Water shut-off prompts woman to seek change
