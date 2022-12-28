Prep Schedule Dec 28, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dec. 30Boys BasketballFruitland @ Cole Valley, 7:30 p.m.Parma Holiday TournamentPayette vs. TBDWeiser vs. TBDTruckstop.com Tournament, @NPHSNew Plymouth vs. TBDOntario vs. TBDVale vs. TBDAdrian vs. TBDNyssa vs. TBDGirls BasketballBaker Holiday CrossoverVale vs. Jordan Valley, 3 p.m.Adrian vs. Pine Eagle, noonCrusader Classic, @SalemNyssa vs. TBD Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Basketball Nyssa Tournament Christmas Adrian Ontario Ambrose Schedule Sport Game Holiday Noon Snake River Vale Parma Crossover Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition The Argus Observer 13 hrs ago 0 Most Popular 18-year-old woman jumps off bridge on Oregon-Idaho border Payette County Sheriff provides update in unsolved double homicide Did elementary school keep ‘Christmas’ under wraps? City manager cancels public hearing over 420Ville Special delivery for a local family Fruitland, Payette families invited to ‘Monkey’s Christmas Miracle’ 8th-grader to sheriff, DA: ‘Ontario has disintegrated’ Traffic stop leads to arrests for commercial drug offenses Dealing with a crowded jail Are you ready for cold, snow and ice?
